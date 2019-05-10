Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE BRYDON ARCHBOLD. View Sign Obituary

May 28, 1954 – April 24, 2019

Wayne Archbold passed away suddenly on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy, son Chris (Shaunna) and granddaughter Addison. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Hildebrandt and numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne was predeceased by his parents Robert and Phyllis Archbold, and brother Alan Archbold.

Wayne was born in Victoria, raised in Surrey and after marrying Lucy moved to Langley where he ran a contracting business. Boating and fishing brought him to Pender Harbour. Eventually he bought John Henry's Marina which he operated for 20 years while also driving a dump truck. After selling John Henry's Marina he did not retire, but continued to play with his dump truck and other equipment.

The loves of his life were his wife and family, his trucks, his boat and the music of Patsy Cline. He lived his "dash" between life and death extremely well enjoying his family and friends, though only a few at a time.

Wayne will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the first responders for their valiant effort, respect and honour they showed Wayne and to his friends and neighbours for their kind words and deeds.

Celebration of Life will be held at his residence on Sunday, May 26, 4422 Garden Bay Road, Garden Bay, B.C. Open house drop in style starting at 1:00 pm.

Published in The Coast Reporter on May 10, 2019

