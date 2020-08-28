December 9, 1961 - August 20, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wayne. He lost his two year stoic battle with cancer. He is survived by his father Robert, siblings Lynn, Scott (Candice), and Dustin (Jamie). His nieces and nephews will miss Uncle Wayne's big, burly personality. He would swoop in from whatever boating adventure he was on and spoil his family and friends. Wayne was a man of many trades, from a faller, beachcomber, big recycler and no challenge was ever too big for him to tackle.

Special thanks to Dr. Hourigan, Home Support and Palliative teams, Sherri - who was always his rock, Wayne's aunties and cousins, and all who supported him in his final journey.

We will miss you. You are finally at peace with mom, Pearl, and all of your furry friends.

Lynn, Tanya and Kristy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store