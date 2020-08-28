1/1
WAYNE EDWARD PAULOSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WAYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 9, 1961 - August 20, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wayne. He lost his two year stoic battle with cancer. He is survived by his father Robert, siblings Lynn, Scott (Candice), and Dustin (Jamie). His nieces and nephews will miss Uncle Wayne's big, burly personality. He would swoop in from whatever boating adventure he was on and spoil his family and friends. Wayne was a man of many trades, from a faller, beachcomber, big recycler and no challenge was ever too big for him to tackle.
Special thanks to Dr. Hourigan, Home Support and Palliative teams, Sherri - who was always his rock, Wayne's aunties and cousins, and all who supported him in his final journey.
We will miss you. You are finally at peace with mom, Pearl, and all of your furry friends.
Lynn, Tanya and Kristy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Aug. 28 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved