Passed away February 16, 2020 at Totem Lodge and is now at peace. He was a loving husband to his wife Liz, loved his daughters Brandi and Bobbi, and his sister Gail Jordan-Knox.

Wayne was born in Saskatchewan, moved with his parents to the coast when he was a baby, and grew up in the Port Mellon Townsite. He worked for 43 years at Howe Sound Pulp & Paper as an Instrument Mechanic. Wayne was blessed to live almost his whole life on the Sunshine Coast and enjoyed beach walks with his dog, gardening with Liz, telemark skiing, motorcycling with Ian, and helping to build ski cabins. He found yellow cedar on the beach and sculpted birds, canes, and walking sticks. He loved parties, cooking, and baking. He loved people, accepted them just as they were, and made them feel special. Those who met him never forgot him.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jaschinski for years of kind care, to the staff at Totem Lodge for two years of loving, compassionate care of Wayne, and to all of his friends who visited him at Totem Lodge. You are all amazing, courageous, loving people!

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Sunday, March 8 at Mission Point House from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Sechelt Hospital Foundation for Totem Lodge would be appreciated. It is a very special place!

