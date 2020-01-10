Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willam J. Cawdell. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, (great) grandfather, husband and brother, William John (Jack) Cawdell in Langley, BC.



Predeceased by wife of 57 years, Thomasina, daughter Linda and brother Wilfred. William was born in 1926 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. He moved to Vancouver, BC, and eventually to Halfmoon Bay where he built their home next door to brother Wilf and sister-in-law Martha.



Jack will be remembered by his sister, Winnie; brother, Ken; son, John (Julie); daughter, Darlene; grandchildren, Ryan (Shannon, Harper and Caleb); Kyle (Glynis, Alice and Susan); Brodie (Amanda); nieces, nephews, their families and friends.



Special thanks to Dr. Damien and all the care givers on the third floor at Langley Gardens Care Facility for their kind and compassionate care.

