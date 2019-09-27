Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. MOIR. View Sign Obituary

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Bill Alexander Moir. He died peacefully in his sleep after many years battling Type 1 Diabetes and Parsonage-Turner Syndrome.







Bill grew up in North Vancouver. He became friends with Doug, Collin, Mike, Donny, Joe, Curtis and Rico and made memories that he cherished until his last day. He knew how to have fun in any circumstances, cared for his group, and knew how to make people smile.







He met Tomomi Ouchi while working in Nanaimo and followed her to Japan. They married there and had three children, Ken, Lynn and Joe. Bill worked as a carpenter in Japan for 12 years and gained great respect from the local carpenters for his exceptional work ethic. He immersed himself in the culture there, unlike many foreigners. He became fluent in Japanese language and became an important figure in many people's lives.







In 2009 the family moved to Gibsons where Bill spent childhood summers with his brother Jim and his parents. Despite his ill health, Bill was always a supportive father and husband. Chronic pain did not stop him from working as he took on smaller projects. He loved carpentry and he knew he was good at it.



We all have different memories of Bill in different places, but we all agree that he was an amazing carpenter, father and friend. We will remember all good times we had with Bill.

