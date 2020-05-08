

(Will of the Woods)



Will passed away on May 1 after three long years of lung disease which made it difficult to visit with his many beloved friends on the Sunshine Coast and left him unable to do his creative woodworking.

He was asked: "What do you want to be remembered for?" His answer: "Love. That's high on my list. I would add to that beauty. Beauty has saved me many times from going over the edge."

He will certainly be remembered for the beauty of his hand-crafted furniture and unique jewellery boxes. His driftwood benches were both beautiful and comfortable. Generations of children enjoyed his puzzle benches and everyone liked his folk art.

Born in Calgary, Will met his partner, Jan DeGrass, in 1996 after he had moved to the Sunshine Coast. He was fond of saying that he found her at a flea market, one that he had organized in Gibsons at The Landing Point. It was the first of his pop-up shops that sold art and crafts. This love of selling art blossomed into more shops at Christmas and eventually to the store, Woods Showcase, that at its height sold the work of 130 artists, artisans, writers, photographers, musicians and creative people.

In his gentleman mode Will liked poetry, stylish hats and giving and receiving hugs.

In his guy mode he liked football season, Star Trek and Scotch.

His four sons will remember him with love: Jeffrey, Daniel, William and Matthew. Sadly he didn't have time to hold his newest grandson, Tobin, born in the U.S., but he was able to enjoy the sight of the baby over video.

Will's complex family history blessed him with many siblings: Don, Diane, Denise and Dean from the Cummer family and Jim, Cara and David from the Irwin family. He was also blessed with two fine doctors, Dr. Lehman and Dr. McCall, during his final years.

Will anticipated and prepared for his passing with a profound philosophical calm built upon his faith that this world represents a transition to something different. He had no fear of the mysteries yet to come.

No memorial is planned at this time and Will has asked that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store