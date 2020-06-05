January 7, 1954 – April 27, 2020

On April 27th, after ongoing health challenges, Bill passed on to his next adventure.

Bill was born on the Sunshine Coast in the Garden Bay hospital and attended Elphinstone High school. He left school to work in logging camps and stayed in that line of work for many years. In 1998 he settled in Quesnel with Cynthia, the love of his life, where he drove truck for Arrow Transport for 11 years.

Bill was a character known for his quick wit (not always appreciated), love of classic cars, George Jones, Rye & Ginger, 2 am phone calls and regaling family and friends with his stories. He had a heart of gold, loved his kids and "his Violet".

Bill was predeceased by his mother Edna, brothers Joe, Mike & Terry, and his wife, Cynthia. He is survived by brothers Dan, Dave, Rob, Thom, sister Sheila, many nieces and nephews, his kids Andrew, Karmyn, Roxxane & granddaughter Violet.

A memorial BBQ will be held in future. Please contact Sheila at 250-218-9373 if you wish to be notified.



