It is with great sadness that we announce Don's passing at Totem Lodge, Sechelt, BC. He is survived by his wife Jean, children Lorinda, and Mark (Aneta), and grandchildren Elizabeth, Kai, Damion and David.



Don was born and raised in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta and received his teaching degree from the University of Calgary. He was a born teacher, and enjoyed seeing his students learn and grow.



He was able to combine his passion for teaching with his other passion, travel, durning the five years he taught for the Canadian Armed Forces in Lahr, West Germany. Along with his extensive travels in Europe, there were also many trips through Canada and the US, Mexico and even to China.



In 1981 the family moved to the Sunshine Coast and Don taught at Roberts Creek Elementary and then Cedar Grove Elementary.



Following his retirement, his next adventure was the building of Heart of the Creek - a true labour of love. He looked on the tenants as family, and visitors to the Creek as a great opportunity for conversation. Don lived life with great gusto, and went full steam ahead the whole way.



The family thanks Dr. Mundy for his years of care and friendship. Many thanks to the staff at Totem Lodge for their excellent care of Don.



Because I could not stop for Death -



He kindly stopped for me -



The Carriage held but just Ourselves -



And Immortality



