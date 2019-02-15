Obituary Guest Book View Sign

February 26, 1930 - February 10, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of William Henry Cargo (Harry) announces his passing on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 88 years.Harry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Harriett, his children Alison (Jurgen), David (Ona), Helen (Larry) and John (Tracy), his six grandsons and his eight great-grandchildren. Harry was close to and survived by his sister Pat (Donald) and his brother John (Ethel).Harry was born in Northern Ireland. After completing his education, he went to work for Harland & Wolff Ship Building. In 1961 he immigrated to Canada with his wife Harriett and three children. Harry worked for Quebec Ship Building for two years, then transferred to the pulp and paper industry, working for Reeds of England. He later came to Prince George, where his second son was born. Harry worked for Prince George Pulp in Engineering, until he transferred to Howe Sound Pulp and Paper as Mill Manager. Harry was also the Project Manager for the mill modernization and expansion project.Upon retiring, Harry was involved in many aspects of our community. He oversaw the development of the second nine holes of the Sunshine Coast Golf Club. Harry was instrumental in starting the Gibsons School of the Arts. Along with many hours of contribution to the Salvation Army , he has touched many peoples' lives on the Coast.Harry was an accomplished artist, sailor, gardener and golfer, but most importantly, a loving husband, great father and friend.A service and celebration of life will be held for Harry on Saturday, February 23 at 2 p.m. at the Sechelt Senior Activities Centre. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019

