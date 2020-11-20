It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bill on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and big brother. Bill will be forever remembered by Jen, his best friend and wife of 25 years, his children Kathy (Brian), William (Shelley), Robert (Angie), Sarah (Tyler) and Jessica (Blake). Also remembered by his grandchildren Barry (Stephannie), Amanda (Justin), Annie (Dave) and Bradley and great-grandchildren Charlie, Zariah, Olivia, Zaxlynn, Mya and Bowen. He is fondly remembered by his sisters Patricia, Wendy and Merrilee, his granddaughter Phoenix, his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.



He will be most remembered for his passion for life, his sense of humour, his hearty chuckle and his big smile.



No service at Bill's request, he would prefer you to remember the good times with a hotdog and a Coke.



