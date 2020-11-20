1/1
William J. Davey
October 08, 1939 - October 18, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bill on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and big brother. Bill will be forever remembered by Jen, his best friend and wife of 25 years, his children Kathy (Brian), William (Shelley), Robert (Angie), Sarah (Tyler) and Jessica (Blake). Also remembered by his grandchildren Barry (Stephannie), Amanda (Justin), Annie (Dave) and Bradley and great-grandchildren Charlie, Zariah, Olivia, Zaxlynn, Mya and Bowen. He is fondly remembered by his sisters Patricia, Wendy and Merrilee, his granddaughter Phoenix, his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

He will be most remembered for his passion for life, his sense of humour, his hearty chuckle and his big smile.

No service at Bill's request, he would prefer you to remember the good times with a hotdog and a Coke.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved