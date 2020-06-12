William J. GILMORE
Our hearts are broken by the passing of Bill on May 19, 2020.

Born June 3, 1953, he was raised in Lower Lonsdale and lived in North Vancouver until retiring to Gibsons.

Bill was a proud machinist by trade, an avid fisherman and he loved to barbeque and entertain family and friends.

He was a coach for both the boy's and girl's soccer and baseball leagues in North Vancouver.

Bill was loved by many.

Pre-deceased by his parents and brother, Doug.

Bill leaves behind his wife, Jean, children, Jordan(Kristi) and Laura (Nabil), 4 precious grandchildren, brother Gerry (Debbie) and many loved friends and family.

A celebration to honour Bill's life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
