Age 91 years



Bill was born in Lethbridge, Alberta. He moved to Vancouver when he was ten years old. After a successful career in the construction industry in the lower mainland, Bill retired to the Sunshine Coast in 1988.



Bill was proud of playing clarinet in the Kitsilano all boys band. As an adult, Bill was vice president and managing director of Dawson and Hall Construction. He had many interests including carpentry, music, art and photography. Bill was also a skilled craftsman who in his spare time, built a 37-foot Rafiki sailboat; built many fine pieces of furniture and he also built several of his family's homes (and helped his children build or renovate theirs).



Bill will be joined in heaven with his dad (Bill), mum (Mary), and sister (Doris).



Bill leaves behind his wife, Jean, and children, Cheryl, Trevor (Anita), Jeff (Cheryl) and Laura (Jeff). He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Angus, Emily, Nathaniel and Sarah.



Bill was many things, but he will always be remembered as a very fair and kind gentleman (and one heck of a grandpa).



There will be a small service at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Burnaby where he will be interred with his mother and sister.



