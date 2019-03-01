Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM MALCOLM WRAY. View Sign

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of William Malcolm Wray of Kamloops, BC, on February 15th, 2019, at 84 years of age. Bill is survived by his children Corinne (Arne) Tacey, of Fort St John, and Rod (Debbie) Wray, of Haiti, grandchildren Carly (Eylar) Zielke, Christie (Dan) Folkman, Tim (Katie) Wray, Kara Wray and Katie Wray, great-grandchildren Wyatt, Sawyer, Ellyanna, Ayla and Clayde Zielke, and Wilbur Folkman. Also left to cherish Bill's memory is his sister Muriel Cameron of Maderia Park, BC, his in-laws Carol (Mike) Mulvahill, Linda (Zorro) Szabados, Ronald (Patti) Malcolm, David (Jolanda) Malcolm, John (Marie) Malcolm, Rosemary (Martin) Odermatt, as well as nieces and nephews, and many long-time friends.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Susan Wray, his parents Charles and Margaret Wray, his brothers Len Wray, Wilfred Wray, Peter Wray and sisters Florence Houseman, Margaret (Scottie) Cameron and Julia Reid.

Bill was born at Pender Harbour, BC, on July 25th, 1934. He began his working life as a logger. He married Susan Malcolm on December 15th, 1956. In the mid 1960's Bill moved his young family to Terrace, BC. Eventually, he began working on powerline construction projects. Early in the 1970's, the family moved to Kamloops. Then, in the 1990's, Bill and Susan moved back to Terrace where he worked for BC Hydro until he retired and he and Susan returned to Kamloops. Bill lived a life of faithfulness. If he gave his word on something, he always kept it. He was a great example of a true believer in Jesus, as he quietly served others often times anonymously. Bill was a very generous person, never taking a lot of trips or pleasure for himself, but always ready to help and support others. One of his greatest acts of kindness was his decision, when Susan was diagnosed with ALS, to keep her at home and care for her for the two years leading up to her death.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the doctors and staff on 7N at RIH for their care and support. Memorial donations may be made to World Team Canada – Haiti Development Project, Rod Wray, 7575 Danbro Cr., Mississauga, Ontario, L5N 6P9.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, March 15th, 2019, at Calvary Community Church, 1205 Rogers Way with Pastor Jim McAlister officiating.

He will be missed so very much, but we are comforted, knowing he has gone to be with the Lord.

"The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in

from this time forth, and even for evermore."

Psalm. 121:8

Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca

Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019

