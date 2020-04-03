Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William N. "Bill" FOLEY. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of William "Bill" Foley, 80, at his home in Gibsons, British Columbia on March 27, 2020. Bill will be dearly missed by his wife, Diane Melody; they shared a caring relationship based on mutual support and deep love.



Bill was born in Hamilton, Ontario, to William and Aileen Foley on February 3, 1940. A beloved father to Aileen (Michael) Price and Michael (Kathleen) Foley. A cherished Papa to Brian (Samantha), Andrew (Mikaella), Elizabeth and James. Dearly loved brother of Claire and Eleanor Foley (predeceased). A loving and giving stepfather to Kathryn Kozak and Marla (Tedd) Campbell. A treasured Papa to Rowan, Melody, Jackson and Samantha.



Bill was a proud retiree of Dofasco, where he spent 34 fulfilling years. Gifted with insatiable curiosity, he was a dedicated craftsman with a lifelong love of woodworking and home renovation (his own and others). His willingness to lend a helping hand touched the lives of many over the years. As an enthusiastic volunteer at the Players' Guild of Hamilton, he delighted in building elaborate sets for many sold-out stage productions.



Bill's love of sailing eventually drew him to the West Coast where he enjoyed exploring B.C.'s coastal waters. A member of West Vancouver Search and Rescue, Bill received extensive training for all conditions on the water. A dedicated member and Past Commander of the Sunshine Coast Canadian Power & Sail Squadron, he spent many hours mentoring novice sailors of all ages, passing on a lifetime of knowledge and experience. Bill regularly volunteered at the Calvary Baptist Church in Gibsons and enjoyed helping prepare meals for young people in group homes. When he wasn't out and about in the community, Bill might be found in the garden, picking out fresh vegetables for his tasty dinner creations, or in a quiet spot finishing his latest crossword.



Always quick to start a conversation and share a smile, Bill was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. May God hold him in the palm of His hand.



A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Search and Rescue Station 14 Gibsons or the Sechelt Hospital Foundation.

