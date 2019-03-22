Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WOLFGANG (GERHARD ARTHUR PAUL) REICHE. View Sign

1930-2019

Born in Kunzendorf, Germany, the eldest of three children born to Klara and Arthur Reiche.

A brave man, he had already lived a full life before emigrating to Canada at the age of 24.

Using his skills as a Master Mechanic and experience in the logging industry, he found work on the Sunshine Coast at HSPP, became a millwright and stayed for over 30 years.

Golf was his passion, and he spent many a day chasing that little white ball. He played a big part in creating the Sunshine Coast Golf & Country Club we see today, as he was greens keeper during the developmental stages and a committee member for many years.

He was the guy who could fix anything, and build anything, from constructing homes to creating stained glass creations, he did it all.

He was hard working, quiet and stubborn and we loved him. He took care of us and loved us the way he knew how.

Predeceased by two lovely ladies in his life, Brigitte Reiche (1999) and Virginia Douglas (2018).

Sorely missed by his sister Ruth Lucas (Eberhardt), his daughters Susan Wood (Rick) and Sonja MacKenzie, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019

