CECCHINI, Brian Donald

June 8, 1943 - February 23, 2019





Brian passed away peacefully at the Southwood Hospice in Calgary, Alberta on February 23, 2019 with loving family present.

Brian was born in Blairmore, Alberta on June 8, 1943 where he completed high school then attended Montana State and University of British Columbia. He worked in Corporate Management positions as a Personnel and Safety Supervisor with Phillips Cables Ltd. and Associate Management with Zellers but Brian preferred self employment. He was owner/manager of Brim Agencies in Blairmore for 15 years however Brian's love was automobiles where he spent the majority of his working life. He worked in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Calgary and Cochrane at various major and private car dealerships. He simply loved automobiles and as anyone who knew him would say "He could talk all day about cars and trucks". Brian left the busy city lifestyle and moved to Cochrane, Alberta in 2004 where he was employed at Cochrane Ford then Can Brit Auto as well as operating "The Locator" dealing with auto brokering and vehicle locating. As Brian put it "I loved Cochrane, the people, the easy lifestyle and the location." People who knew him spoke of Brian as a gentleman, honest and very friendly.

Brian is survived by his brother Warren (Ria), nephews Jason, Ryan and Darren (Jodi), great niece Shaelyn, great nephew Connor, uncle and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Louie and mother Ellis of Blairmore, Alberta.

The family would like to thank the caring doctors and staff on Units 32 and 36 at Foothills Hospital and Southwood Hospice.

There be no funeral or memorial service as per Brian's wishes.

Donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation or the Cochrane & Area Humane Society.

