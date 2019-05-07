SOUL, Candace Mary
1946 – 2019
With sadness we announce that our beloved Candace passed away peacefully in Calgary, AB on April 9, 2019.
Candace will be deeply missed by Don, her loving husband of 34 years, daughter Dawn, son Patrick, and her grandchildren Nathaniel and Madison. She will also be missed by her siblings, Dianne Grunel, Beverley Muir, Jane Liddell and James Liddell.
A Celebration of Candace's Life will be held at Beaupre Community Hall (263035 Beaupre Creek Rd, Rocky View County, AB) on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Association of Alberta http://parkinsonassociation.ca/
Condolences may be left for the family at www.cochranecountryfuneralhome.com Ph: 403-932-1039.
Published in The Cochrane Eagle on May 9, 2019