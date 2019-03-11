Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Raymond Baldwin. View Sign

BALDWIN, Dale Raymond

February 23, 1943 – Perdue, Saskatchewan

February 14, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Baldwin on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 75 years, after a courageous battle with cancer, following a lung transplant.



Dale will be lovingly remembered by his wife of fifty-two years, Joyce, children, Tamara (Greg), and Craig (Melaine); four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Elfrida, and Leona; brothers, Don, Barry and Dennis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Dale was predeceased by his mother Mary, father Ernest, step-mother Adeline, brothers, Lorne, and Lloyd; and sister-in-law Liz.



Dale considered himself fortunate to do work he valued as owner of Baldwin Electric for 42 years and never hesitated to give his employees a helping hand to venture out on their own. He loved the challenges of new projects and was eager to help others with theirs. Dale had a big personality that touched people in different ways. Many experienced his generosity, most people enjoyed his sarcastic wit, others like his pool buddies were privy to his competitive spirit.



He loved his family and relished in their accomplishments and was especially happy if he could support them in any way. As profoundly missed as Dale will be on this side, he will be enthusiastically greeted by all his beloved animal friends that have crossed the rainbow bridge.



"My heart throb is gone now and my world will be changed forever."- Joyce.



A private family service will be held. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made in Dale's name directly to the , 200 – 325 Manning Rd. N.E., Calgary, AB T2E 2P5 Telephone: (403) 205-3966, email



In living memory of Dale Baldwin, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Chapel of the Bells, 2720 CENTRE STREET NORTH, CALGARY, AB, T2E 2V6, Telephone: 403-243-8200.



or to the Cochrane Humane Society, 62 Griffin Industrial Pointe, Cochrane, AB, T4C 0A3, Telephone: (403) 932-2072, www.cochranehumane.ca. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com.

2720 Centre Street North

Calgary , AB T2E 2V6

(403) 276-2296 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Cochrane Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019

