BOURNS, Dustin Evans

January 23, 1987 – May 5, 2019





Father, brother, son, grandchild, nephew and cousin, Dustin Evans Bourns was tragically taken from us on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Dustin (born Jan 23, 1987) grew up in the Lochend Road area NE of Cochrane and went to school in Cochrane. He has lived in Cochrane, Kelowna, Golden, Parson and Invermere. He earned a diploma in Backcountry Adventure Tourism Business Operations from the College of the Rockies in Golden. He bought and reopened a backcountry lodge in the BC Rockies. A free spirit, Dustin always walked his own path. We will miss his infectious laugh, his sense of fun and mischievousness, his generosity of spirit, and his love of the outdoors. His passion was for his son, and for his venture at Diana Lake Lodge.



Dustin is predeceased by his grandmother (Marg Comer) and his uncle Erwin, his aunt Gail and his cousin Jordan. He is survived by his son, Riven, Riven's mother, Andrea Latendresse, his brother Jesse (Rebecca), his parents (Mike Bourns and Pat Comer), his grandparents (Phyl and Gordon Bourns, Bob Comer), and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Gatherings will be held at 1 p.m. May 11 at the Half Hitch Brewing Co., Cochrane, AB, and 2 p.m. May 12 at Hopkins Harvest, Windermere, BC. In lieu of flowers, etc., donations can be made in Dustin's name to the Canadian Avalanche Foundation.





