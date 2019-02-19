Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Brooks. View Sign

BROOKS, Frank

February 23, 1940 – February 10, 2019

Frank passed away peacefully at the Bethany Care Centre, Cochrane, AB on February 10, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Frank is lovingly remembered by his wife Mary Lou and his children Diana (Mike), Roy and David (Marcella). He is also survived by his brother Ken (Sharon), 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Frank was born on February 23, 1940 in Calgary. Frank attended the Beaupre School, and he married Mary Lou Rudolph, September 24, 1960. In his earlier years, he worked on seismic before coming home to ranch and to run the family business, Brooks Sawmill. Frank enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and, in the last 20 years, he especially enjoyed riding his quad.

He was predeceased by his mother Edith and his father Roy and his sister Fay. Frank will sadly be missed by all of his family, his friends, and all those who knew him in the sawmill business.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Bethany Care Centre for their kind and compassionate care of Frank.

A memorial service for Frank will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at the Beaupre Community Hall, located 15.5 kms NW of Cochrane.

Condolences may be left for the family at







#6, 402 Railway Street West

Cochrane , AB T4C 2B6

(403) 932-1039
Published in The Cochrane Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019

