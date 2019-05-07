Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Alexander Farquharson. View Sign Service Information Cochrane Country Funeral Home #6, 402 Railway Street West Cochrane , AB T4C 2B6 (403)-932-1039 Obituary

FARQUHARSON, Howard Alexander

January 27, 1918 – April 29, 2019



Howard was the eldest son born at home near Sampsonton (Madden) to Dave and Minnie Farquharson. After 70 years of marriage he was predeceased by his wife Vola (nee Farr). He was also predeceased by his brother Melvin (Phyllis). He sadly lost his daughter-in-law Marlene (nee Jacobs) and son-in-law Victor Wall. Howard is survived by his daughter Keren (Lou Delgado); son, Don (Bernice McLean); 3 grandchildren: Cody (Niki); Stacey (Sasha Wren); Jess (Troy Gano) and 9 great grandchildren. He treasured the visits with nieces, nephews and cousins and valued strong family bonds.

He and Vola first farmed near Madden then purchased their own land near Dog Pound which continues as a working family farm receiving a Master Farm Award. Even at 100 he lived to farm and spent as much time as he could working on the land or driving the countryside to see what other farmers were doing and how the crops looked.

At 101 Howard could still relate to younger friends, family and neighbors who all enjoyed his visits and stories. They were inspired by his sharp mind, his wisdom, wit and humor. He had an independent determination to remain active, fit and useful. He was an avid reader and loved his music.

A Celebration of Life to be held at Madden Community Hall on May 8, 2019 at 2pm.

Condolences may be left for the family at



FARQUHARSON, Howard AlexanderJanuary 27, 1918 – April 29, 2019Howard was the eldest son born at home near Sampsonton (Madden) to Dave and Minnie Farquharson. After 70 years of marriage he was predeceased by his wife Vola (nee Farr). He was also predeceased by his brother Melvin (Phyllis). He sadly lost his daughter-in-law Marlene (nee Jacobs) and son-in-law Victor Wall. Howard is survived by his daughter Keren (Lou Delgado); son, Don (Bernice McLean); 3 grandchildren: Cody (Niki); Stacey (Sasha Wren); Jess (Troy Gano) and 9 great grandchildren. He treasured the visits with nieces, nephews and cousins and valued strong family bonds.He and Vola first farmed near Madden then purchased their own land near Dog Pound which continues as a working family farm receiving a Master Farm Award. Even at 100 he lived to farm and spent as much time as he could working on the land or driving the countryside to see what other farmers were doing and how the crops looked.At 101 Howard could still relate to younger friends, family and neighbors who all enjoyed his visits and stories. They were inspired by his sharp mind, his wisdom, wit and humor. He had an independent determination to remain active, fit and useful. He was an avid reader and loved his music.A Celebration of Life to be held at Madden Community Hall on May 8, 2019 at 2pm.Condolences may be left for the family at www.cochranecountryfuneralhome.com. Ph: 403-932-1039. Published in The Cochrane Eagle on May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cochrane Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close