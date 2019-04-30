Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Leroy Lambert. View Sign Service Information Cochrane Country Funeral Home #6, 402 Railway Street West Cochrane , AB T4C 2B6 (403)-932-1039 Obituary

LAMBERT, Kelly Leroy

January 07, 1963 - April 20, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kelly Leroy Lambert.



Kelly was born the middle son to Gordon and Hilda Lambert in Calgary, Alberta on January 07, 1963. He grew up on the Lambert family farm with his two brothers just outside of Cochrane. After attending both Westbrook School and Cochrane High School, Kelly went on to work in a number of jobs before finding his position at Burnco Rock Products, which he held for 17 years.



Kelly is survived by his mother Hilda; his children, Madison and Braeden; his two brothers, John (Nancy) and Mike; and his three nieces, Jenna, Stacey and Isla. He is predeceased by his father Gordon Lambert, who passed away in 2012.



Kelly was never afraid to get in a little trouble and will always be remembered for his vibrant smile, quick wit and stubbornness.



A Celebration of Kelly's Life will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday May 02, 2019 at the Cochrane Legion (114 Fifth Ave, Cochrane, AB). Visitors are welcome to join and pay their respects to Kelly, and the rest of the Lambert family.



Condolences may be left for the family at





