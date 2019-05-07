DRESSLER, Lynne Margaret
Lynne Margaret Dressler (nee Conley) passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on April 30, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta after a lengthy illness. She was born June 8, 1947 at Canora, Saskatchewan. Lynne was predeceased by her parents Stuart and Margaret Conley. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Wally, son Brad (Kailey), and daughter Kaley (Tobin), grandchildren Lily and Emari. In addition, she is survived by brothers Pat (Patricia), Jack (Linda), Brian (Linda), nephews Derrick, Jim, Shane, Jeff, Keith, Greg, and nieces Laurie and Christine.
With a strong courageous spirit and enduring determination, she overcame numerous health challenges throughout her life, always finding strength to carry on. Lynne is fondly remembered as a fun loving person who was purposeful and caring in all that she did. She dedicated her life to nursing and was regularly recognized for her compassion and love towards her patients and their families. Inherited from her parents was her love of family that she now passes on to her loved ones.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Foothills and Rockyview Hospitals for the compassionate and dignified care they provided Lynne in her final months.
A Celebration of Lynne's Life will be held at St. Mary's Parish, 10 River Heights Dr., Cochrane on Friday May 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Those wishing to make a donations may do so to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada at http://www.heartandstroke.ca or 100-119 14 St NW, Calgary, Alberta, T2N 1Z6.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.cochranecountryfuneralhome.com. Ph:403-932-1039.
Published in The Cochrane Eagle on May 9, 2019