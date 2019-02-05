Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jean Hill. View Sign



July 9, 1937 - Calgary Alberta

January 26, 2019 - Cochrane, Alberta

It is with sadness that the family of Margaret Jean Hill announce her passing on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Margaret died peacefully at her home near Cochrane, Alberta at the age of 81.

Margaret was born in Calgary and raised on a farm south of Black Diamond, Alberta where she developed a love for animals and the outdoors. In 1956, she married forest ranger Raymond (Ray) Charles Hill. The newlyweds lived at the Sheep Ranger Station west of Turner Valley, later he transferred to the Red Deer Ranger Station and for a short stint, at the James River Ranger Station. In 1960, Ray was promoted to Chief Ranger and the family moved to the Ghost Ranger station northwest of Cochrane. Margaret's life on the ranger station forged her into a woman of many talents from meteorologist; responsible for the taking daily weather measurements and performing hail suppression work, nurse; repairing axe and gunshot wounds on would-be outdoorsmen who would seek help at the Ranger Station, radio-operator; manning the forestry radio when Ray was in the field, cowpuncher; helping local ranchers move their cattle to and from summer grazing lease, sales person; selling Christmas tree and firewood permits, and chef; cooking for work crews, friends and lost outdoorsmen that showed up the door. Life on the Ranger Station was never dull.

In 1976, Margaret and Ray moved to the Canmore Ranger station, where Margaret worked at the Canmore High School as an administrative assistant. Ray retired from the Forest Service in 1987. Two years later, they relocated to an acreage north of Cochrane.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Ray; sons, Cal and his wife Judy, Cam and his wife Heidi; granddaughters, Jessa Kay (Chris), Caylee Knowles (Brendan); step-grandchildren Ridge Fulton and Sierra Giesbrecht; older brother Cy (Linda) Hemus and younger brother Don (Barb) Hemus.

Margaret will always be remembered for her love of horses and other animals and for her kind and gentle nature towards those around her. She had a special way of connecting with young adults and loved being around them.

It was Ray and Margaret's wishes to hold a small private family ceremony. A celebration of her life will occur in the late spring.



