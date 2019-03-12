Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otto Fandrich. View Sign

FANDRICH, Otto

June 5, 1919 – February 24, 2019

Otto passed away peacefully, just 3 months short of an

entire century on this earth. He had a full, productive

life, mostly engaged in farming and ranching first

on his parents homestead north of Medicine Hat,

and then later established another operation in the

Cypress Hills of Saskatchewan, near Eastend. Otto

was a fine carpenter, welder, jack-of-all trades and an

exceptionally good baker and cook.

Otto was predeceased by his wife, Paulene in 1996. He

lived in Cochrane with daughter, Delaine, and moved

to Bethany Care Centre in 2015, where he was at the time of his passing.

He was a devoted family man, adored by all who knew him. He loved

participating in the activities at Bethany and remained alert and robust nearly

until the end. He is survived by eldest daughter Sharon (Dan) Toudy, daughter

Delaine Nelson and son Garreth (Sandy) Fandrich, grandchildren and great

grandchildren. While he will be sadly missed, we are so blessed to have had

him with us for an exceptionally long while.

There will be a memorial in Cochrane planned for a later date in June of this

year. We would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Bethany Care for

the care and compassion Dad received there. Also, a special thank you to

devoted friend, Bob Keon, who visited him faithfully for many years.

Condolences may be left for the family at

Arrangements entrusted to

Cochrane Country Funeral Home, Flo Simpson,

Funeral Director PH: 403-932-1039

#6, 402 Railway Street West

Cochrane , AB T4C 2B6

(403) 932-1039 Published in The Cochrane Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019

