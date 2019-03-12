FANDRICH, Otto
June 5, 1919 – February 24, 2019
Otto passed away peacefully, just 3 months short of an
entire century on this earth. He had a full, productive
life, mostly engaged in farming and ranching first
on his parents homestead north of Medicine Hat,
and then later established another operation in the
Cypress Hills of Saskatchewan, near Eastend. Otto
was a fine carpenter, welder, jack-of-all trades and an
exceptionally good baker and cook.
Otto was predeceased by his wife, Paulene in 1996. He
lived in Cochrane with daughter, Delaine, and moved
to Bethany Care Centre in 2015, where he was at the time of his passing.
He was a devoted family man, adored by all who knew him. He loved
participating in the activities at Bethany and remained alert and robust nearly
until the end. He is survived by eldest daughter Sharon (Dan) Toudy, daughter
Delaine Nelson and son Garreth (Sandy) Fandrich, grandchildren and great
grandchildren. While he will be sadly missed, we are so blessed to have had
him with us for an exceptionally long while.
There will be a memorial in Cochrane planned for a later date in June of this
year. We would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Bethany Care for
the care and compassion Dad received there. Also, a special thank you to
devoted friend, Bob Keon, who visited him faithfully for many years.
