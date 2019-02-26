Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Arvid Snyder. View Sign

SNYDER, Paul Arvid

October 6, 1938 – February 21, 2019



With sadness we announce that our beloved Paul passed away in Red Deer, AB at the age of 80 years. Paul was born in Didsbury, AB and lived most of his life in Cochrane, AB.

Paul was a dedicated Corrections Officer and worked at the Calgary Correctional Centre retiring in 2009.

Paul was just one of those guys that everyone loved to be around. He had a great sense of humour and he loved spending time with his many friends enjoying a pint at the Cochrane Legion. Paul was incredibly loyal and was well known for doing odd jobs for the people he cared for around Cochrane and area. In Paul's free time he highly enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting pool with his buddies, and in his younger years, enjoyed riding his Harley.

Paul will be deeply missed by his son (Scott Snyder) and Scott's girlfriend (Robin Roman), sister (Arlene Snyder), his longtime friend and second family (Suzanne Beauchesne) and her daughter's (Noelle Oberg and Renee Bruinsma) and many friends and extended family.

Paul is predeceased by his wife (Sharon Snyder), mother (Anna Snyder), father (Virgil Snyder) and brother (Merle Snyder).

A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Cochrane Legion (114 – 5th Avenue, Cochrane AB) on March 2, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Rest in Peace Paul. You will be forever missed in the hearts of many that you blessed with your vibrant presence and caring heart.

Condolences may be left for the family at







#6, 402 Railway Street West

Cochrane , AB T4C 2B6

Published in The Cochrane Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019

