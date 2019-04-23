WALKER, Richard (Rick) Bruce
June 17, 1948 – April 17, 2019
Rick passed away peacefully with his wife Wendy and son Michael by his side. He was a kind and gentle man who always put his family first. He spent many enjoyable and challenging years in the oil and gas industry beginning with the ERCB and retiring from Imperial Oil in 2013. During the years his son was growing up, Rick volunteered with Junior Forest Wardens - Cochrane, Cochrane Minor Soccer, Riverview Community Association and Cochrane High Band Parents Assn. He also had a keen interest in building things, for which he accumulated many useful tools, and an interest in computers, a hobby that he shared with his son Michael. Rick enjoyed his many visits to London UK, cross-country skiing, hiking and walking with the Men's Walking Group in Cochrane. He is survived by his wife Wendy of 43 years and his son Michael, brothers Dan (Liz), Ken (Marjore) and Brent (Glenora), as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed!
There will be a gathering of family and friends planned in July. Thank you to the staff at St. Marguerite's Manor, Calgary for the excellent care they provided to Rick during his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations to support research can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Calgary and the Parkinson's Association of Alberta. Condolences can be left for the family at www.cochranecountryfuneralhome.com. Ph: 403-932-1039.
Published in The Cochrane Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019