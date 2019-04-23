Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard (Rick) Bruce Walker. View Sign Service Information Cochrane Country Funeral Home #6, 402 Railway Street West Cochrane , AB T4C 2B6 (403)-932-1039 Obituary

WALKER, Richard (Rick) Bruce

June 17, 1948 – April 17, 2019

Rick passed away peacefully with his wife Wendy and son Michael by his side. He was a kind and gentle man who always put his family first. He spent many enjoyable and challenging years in the oil and gas industry beginning with the ERCB and retiring from Imperial Oil in 2013. During the years his son was growing up, Rick volunteered with Junior Forest Wardens - Cochrane, Cochrane Minor Soccer, Riverview Community Association and Cochrane High Band Parents Assn. He also had a keen interest in building things, for which he accumulated many useful tools, and an interest in computers, a hobby that he shared with his son Michael. Rick enjoyed his many visits to London UK, cross-country skiing, hiking and walking with the Men's Walking Group in Cochrane. He is survived by his wife Wendy of 43 years and his son Michael, brothers Dan (Liz), Ken (Marjore) and Brent (Glenora), as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed!

There will be a gathering of family and friends planned in July. Thank you to the staff at St. Marguerite's Manor, Calgary for the excellent care they provided to Rick during his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations to support research can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Calgary and the Parkinson's Association of Alberta. Condolences can be left for the family at









WALKER, Richard (Rick) BruceJune 17, 1948 – April 17, 2019Rick passed away peacefully with his wife Wendy and son Michael by his side. He was a kind and gentle man who always put his family first. He spent many enjoyable and challenging years in the oil and gas industry beginning with the ERCB and retiring from Imperial Oil in 2013. During the years his son was growing up, Rick volunteered with Junior Forest Wardens - Cochrane, Cochrane Minor Soccer, Riverview Community Association and Cochrane High Band Parents Assn. He also had a keen interest in building things, for which he accumulated many useful tools, and an interest in computers, a hobby that he shared with his son Michael. Rick enjoyed his many visits to London UK, cross-country skiing, hiking and walking with the Men's Walking Group in Cochrane. He is survived by his wife Wendy of 43 years and his son Michael, brothers Dan (Liz), Ken (Marjore) and Brent (Glenora), as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed!There will be a gathering of family and friends planned in July. Thank you to the staff at St. Marguerite's Manor, Calgary for the excellent care they provided to Rick during his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations to support research can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Calgary and the Parkinson's Association of Alberta. Condolences can be left for the family at www.cochranecountryfuneralhome.com. Ph: 403-932-1039. Published in The Cochrane Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cochrane Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close