KUN, Stephen Frank Peter



March 15, 1931 -- February 27, 2019



Steve is remembered as an active energetic man who got things done. His satisfaction came from planning, working on, and completing his tasks. His accomplishments were immense.



Steve was born in Drumheller, Alberta and attended school there. He enrolled in the Faculty of Forestry at the University of British Columbia in 1950, graduating with a master's degree in 1958.



His thirty-year career with Parks Canada began as Assistant Warden in Banff National Park in the summer of l951. With time taken for education he moved through the ranks serving as Western Regional Forester in Jasper, Assistant to the Western Regional Director in Calgary and Banff, Superintendent of Prince Albert National Park, Chief of National Parks in Ottawa for policy and planning, Superintendent of Banff National Park, back to Ottawa to work on developing new national parks, and finally to Calgary as Director General of the Western Region. During his career he visited every national park and historic site in Canada and travelled internationally representing Canada in conservation work. He loved travelling by horseback through the Rocky Mountains and came to know the back country well and the wardens who worked there.



After his retirement in 1988, Steve embarked on a new career ranching in the foothills of Alberta and raised pedigreed Canadian Pinto horses. He and his wife Gail built a beautiful place that was enjoyed by his family and friends for 30 years.



In 2017 Steve and Gail moved to Cochrane to live in a retirement community where they made many new friends. In 2019 they moved to Wakefield Quebec to be closer to their family and to live in the province they had enjoyed so much canoeing and on skis.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years Gail (Jeffery), his son Randall (Jerene Sutherland), daughter Jennifer (John Robson), two granddaughters, two great grandchildren, and his sister Irene Forgo of Drumheller, Alberta.



At Steve's request there will not be a funeral. His immediate family held a private memorial.

Many thanks to the doctors and staff of the Wakefield Hospital. Contact address is: 2-106, chemin des Collines, Wakefield QC, J0X 3G0.



