ROSS, Trudy Diane (nee Flumerfelt)

March 1, 1943 - March 9, 2019

A woman whose smile and joyful presence could fill

a room bid the world a reluctant yet gracious farewell

on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Cochrane after a long

battle with cancer. Trudy is a third generation Calgarian

and was the great granddaughter of the first tailor

posted with the Hudson Bay Company trading post

established in 1897. She was a musician through and

through; a singer who gifted the world with her voice to

her very last breaths. She attained a Bachelor of Arts

degree in Music from Mount Allison University where

she won the coveted Rosebowl Trophy in singing, beating the legendary

Canadian musical icon, Anne Murray. Trudy sang with the Calgary Philarmonic

Orchestra and performed at the Calgary Jubilee Auditorium in various

performance lead roles such as "Anna" in "The King and I". Her artistic flair

was not limited to her singing as she was a highly skilled cross-stitch artist,

crossword master and business administrator, holding various prestigious

roles within the Music Department and with the Senate at the University of

Calgary. After retiring, she continued giving her time in the world of music as

she became the Manager of the Calgary Youth Orchestra as well as sitting on

a multitude of boards and committees. She was always poised to help where

she could. Consistently generous and gracious herself, she appreciated the

care, compassion and kindness that she received from her physicians, her

palliative home care team in Cochrane and the staff and residents of Big

Hill Lodge in Cochrane in her last days. The family celebrates Trudy's life

by remembering her smile, grace, resilience, determination, compassion,

artistry and love. She is survived by her brothers Gordon and Cathy Flumerfelt

(Edmonton), and Donald and Julia Flumerfelt (Edmonton). She will be dearly

missed by her children, Cherie Copithorne-Barnes and Tim Barnes (Jumping

Pound), Kathy and Shane Homer (Jumping Pound), Michelle Copithorne and

Dr. Carl Adrian (Cochrane), Ryan and Carolyn Copithorne (Jumping Pound),

and her step-son, Michael Ross (Calgary). Trudy was loved by all of her seven

grandchildren, Joshua and Courtney Barnes, Stephanie, Matthew and Brooke

Spencer, and Alexander and Benjamin Adrian as well as several nieces and

nephews.

A Celebration of Trudy's Life will be held at St. Andrew's United Church

(128 – 1 Street E. Cochrane, AB) on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm with

Rev. Ray Goodship officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to Wellspring Calgary (www.wellspringcalgary.ca).

You may forward condolences through www.

Ph: 403-932-1039.

