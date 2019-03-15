ROSS, Trudy Diane (nee Flumerfelt)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy Diane (Flumerfelt) Ross.
March 1, 1943 - March 9, 2019
A woman whose smile and joyful presence could fill
a room bid the world a reluctant yet gracious farewell
on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Cochrane after a long
battle with cancer. Trudy is a third generation Calgarian
and was the great granddaughter of the first tailor
posted with the Hudson Bay Company trading post
established in 1897. She was a musician through and
through; a singer who gifted the world with her voice to
her very last breaths. She attained a Bachelor of Arts
degree in Music from Mount Allison University where
she won the coveted Rosebowl Trophy in singing, beating the legendary
Canadian musical icon, Anne Murray. Trudy sang with the Calgary Philarmonic
Orchestra and performed at the Calgary Jubilee Auditorium in various
performance lead roles such as "Anna" in "The King and I". Her artistic flair
was not limited to her singing as she was a highly skilled cross-stitch artist,
crossword master and business administrator, holding various prestigious
roles within the Music Department and with the Senate at the University of
Calgary. After retiring, she continued giving her time in the world of music as
she became the Manager of the Calgary Youth Orchestra as well as sitting on
a multitude of boards and committees. She was always poised to help where
she could. Consistently generous and gracious herself, she appreciated the
care, compassion and kindness that she received from her physicians, her
palliative home care team in Cochrane and the staff and residents of Big
Hill Lodge in Cochrane in her last days. The family celebrates Trudy's life
by remembering her smile, grace, resilience, determination, compassion,
artistry and love. She is survived by her brothers Gordon and Cathy Flumerfelt
(Edmonton), and Donald and Julia Flumerfelt (Edmonton). She will be dearly
missed by her children, Cherie Copithorne-Barnes and Tim Barnes (Jumping
Pound), Kathy and Shane Homer (Jumping Pound), Michelle Copithorne and
Dr. Carl Adrian (Cochrane), Ryan and Carolyn Copithorne (Jumping Pound),
and her step-son, Michael Ross (Calgary). Trudy was loved by all of her seven
grandchildren, Joshua and Courtney Barnes, Stephanie, Matthew and Brooke
Spencer, and Alexander and Benjamin Adrian as well as several nieces and
nephews.
A Celebration of Trudy's Life will be held at St. Andrew's United Church
(128 – 1 Street E. Cochrane, AB) on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm with
Rev. Ray Goodship officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to Wellspring Calgary (www.wellspringcalgary.ca).
You may forward condolences through www.
cochranecountryfuneralhome.com. Ph: 403-932-1039.
Cochrane Country Funeral Home
#6, 402 Railway Street West
Cochrane, AB T4C 2B6
(403) 932-1039
Published in The Cochrane Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019