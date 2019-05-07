Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Gordon Merryfield. View Sign Service Information McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes - Cochrane Funeral Home 369 Railway Street Cochrane , AB T4C 2E2 (403)-932-4740 Obituary





MERRYFIELD, William Gordon

July 27, 1923 - Toronto, Ontario

May 1, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta



William Gordon Merryfield was born on July 27th, 1923 in Toronto, Ontario. Gordon was the fourth child of George Edward and Mary Ida Merryfield. Gordon's father was a travelling salesman. Over the years the family lived in Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver and eventually Calgary. Gordon attended elementary school in Vancouver and completed his high school in Calgary. It was during high school that he joined the army cadets.



Gordon started his working life in Calgary as an Operator/Loader at the Ammonia Plant. In 1941 he enlisted in the part-time reserve army in the local District Signals. In 1943 he enlisted for active duty. He was posted to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Canadian Infantry Division. In September of 1943 he left Halifax aboard the Queen Mary and arrived in Greenoch, Scotland. A month later he was part of an Allied convoy of ships from England bound for Italy. Gordon served in Italy, France, and Holland as a Signalman providing radio and telephone communications for the Seaforth Highlanders, and when needed, to the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. His duties also included driving radio trucks, utility trucks and Armored cars.



While awaiting transportation home to Canada at the end of the war, Gordon enrolled in the military's Canadian Khaki University at Watford, England for one semester studying sciences and mathematics. Back in Canada Gordon and his three brothers became members of the 7th Independent Signals Squadron in Calgary. In 1950 Gordon enlisted in the Reserve Army during the Korean War but did not serve.



Gordon possessed a natural talent as an artist. He completed a successful career as a Consulting Architect with J. H. Cooke and Associates of Calgary before retiring. Gordon possessed a wonderful sense of humour (often referred to by family as "Merryfield humour"). He enjoyed flying and owned his own two-seater Cessna 150. Always a private person he enjoyed the solitude of his cabin at the Ghost Village or camping in various parts of Alberta. Gordon eventually made the Ghost Village his permanent home until moving to Royal Park Retirement Residence in 2011.



Gordon is survived by his brother Victor and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Rouse, his two brothers, Charles Edward "Chuck", and George John "Jack", and his nephew George Merryfield.



Cremation has occurred. Per his wishes Gordon Merryfield's urn will be interred at Union Cemetery in the same plot as his parents. A private family gathering will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through



In living memory of Gordon Merryfield, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Cochrane, 369 RAILWAY STREET, COCHRANE, AB, T4C 2E2, Telephone: 403-932-4740.











