Or Copy this URL to Share

Alan Wilford Blanchard



Alan Wilford Blanchard, son of William and Grace Blanchard, born 9/25/1936, passed away at his home on 10/25/2020. Services will be held at Resurrection Fellowship Church located at 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, Colorado on Friday, November 6 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations can be sent to Victorious Christian Harvester at PO Box 450108, Laredo, TX 78045.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store