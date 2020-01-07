Services
Albert Martin Obituary
Albert Martin

Fort Collins - Albert Martin was born on May 8, 1953 and passed away on January 6, 2020 after an extended illness. Albert was born in Lamar, Colorado to Felix and Alvera (Vera) Abeyta Martin. He was the 6th of 7 children. He started his early years in Lamar, Colorado and moved to Fort Collins with his family in 1960.

Albert had a full life doing what he loved; camping, fishing, and watching his Broncos. He loved spending time with his family and friends at Washington's and after it closed he moved on over to Match Ups and made new friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Felix and Vera Martin; his brother, Joseph (Poncho) Martin; a brother-in law, Herman (Chinky) Martinez and his best friend, Robert (Bob) Vargas.

Albert is survived by his sisters, Barbara Martinez and Juanita Lucero of Fort Collins, Colorado; by his brothers, Phillip (Tony) and Linda Martin of Denver, Colorado; Felix (Pee Wee) and Patty Martin of Fort Lupton, Colorado; Robert (Wawee) Martin of Fort Collins, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Ramona Martin and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Albert will be cremated and has requested no services. The family will schedule a memorial at a later date.

The family would like to thank Sierra Vista Healthcare Center and Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado for their kindness and care during his illness.

Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
