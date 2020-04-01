|
Alex B. Chapman
Fort Collins - Alex B. Chapman, 88, passed away March 28, 2020 in Fort Collins.
Alex was born October 30, 1931 in Colorado Springs to the late Alexander B. and Mary Chapman. He attended University of Colorado and University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. He spent his entire career of 45 years with Conoco, retiring as an Executive in International Operations. He was a member of Lion's Club, Fort Collins City Council and Mackenzie Place Resident Council. He enjoyed golf, fishing, hiking and Alex was an avid reader of business publications, specifically Wallstreet Journal.
Alex is survived by: wife, Frankie Chapman; son, Bob Chapman; sisters, Alana Rauchfuss and Mary Jane Zobel; granddaughter, Rachel Hilton and great grandchild, Zander Hilton.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020