Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Alex B. Chapman Obituary
Fort Collins - Alex B. Chapman, 88, passed away March 28, 2020 in Fort Collins.

Alex was born October 30, 1931 in Colorado Springs to the late Alexander B. and Mary Chapman. He attended University of Colorado and University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. He spent his entire career of 45 years with Conoco, retiring as an Executive in International Operations. He was a member of Lion's Club, Fort Collins City Council and Mackenzie Place Resident Council. He enjoyed golf, fishing, hiking and Alex was an avid reader of business publications, specifically Wallstreet Journal.

Alex is survived by: wife, Frankie Chapman; son, Bob Chapman; sisters, Alana Rauchfuss and Mary Jane Zobel; granddaughter, Rachel Hilton and great grandchild, Zander Hilton.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020
