|
|
Alice Estella Nelson
Alice Estella Nelson went home to Jesus at the age of 93 on January 22, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO.
Alice, known as Jerry, was born July 28, 1926 in Ceres California.
She was happily married for 56 years to Donald William Nelson from November 1, 1952 until his death February 2, 2008. Together they are survived by 4 children, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and 1 sister.
In addition to being a dedicated loving mother, grandmother and friend, Alice also loved clogging, taking care of children, ceramics and all types of social events. She took great joy in the little daily things.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10a.m. at Grand View Cemetery, 1900 W. Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO.
A potluck celebration of her life will be held immediately following at the Salvation Army, 3901 S. Mason Street, Fort Collins, CO.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020