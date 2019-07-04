|
Alice Hayward
Loveland - Alice Marie (Prang) Hayward, 89, of Loveland went peacefully to heaven on June 27, 2019, at Seven Lakes Memory Care in Loveland, Colorado. She was born Easter Sunday, April 20, 1930, in Valentine, NE, to Leon and Frances (Fern) Prang. She grew up in Valentine and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She met Harry Hayward while attending UNL, and they were later married on Easter Sunday, March 25, 1951, in Valentine. They lived in Baltimore, MD, Omaha, NE, Valentine, NE, and Livonia, MI, before moving their family to Loveland in 1970. While at UNL, Alice joined Kappa Delta Sorority. Alice was a member of Eastern Star for 69 years.
While in Loveland, Alice owned For Beauty's Sake salon and in 1975, Harry and Alice founded Colorado Precast Concrete, Inc. They attended annual meetings for the National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA) throughout the United States and Canada as well as international meetings.
She loved to travel with cruise ships as her favorite mode of transportation. Alice traveled around the world twice and visited 6 of the 7 continents. She literally had years of sea days. Alice's other passions were bridge, bowling, reading, bingo, and slot machines. Her father always said she got her best UNL grades in bridge. She loved to combine her bridge playing with her love of Vegas with "girl" trips that left everyone laughing. Alice was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker and Denver Bronco fan.
She is survived by three sons, K. Scott Hayward and wife Penny of Loveland, Craig Hayward and wife Cindy of Mitchell, NE, and Bruce Hayward and wife Barbara of Loveland; two daughters, Nancy Carlson and husband Robert of Omaha, NE, and Cindy Buckardt and husband David of Loveland; 21 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 6 nieces and 2 nephews. Alice was close to her grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed them and attending their activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, brother LuVerne Prang and sister (Edna) Jeanne Schnell.
Her favorite quote was to leave things in better shape than how you found them, and we can truly say she has left us all in better shape for having known and loved her.
Memorial service will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 533 Grant Ave., Loveland. Family and friends gathering to follow service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or NPCA Educational Foundation at 1320 City Center Dr, Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 4, 2019