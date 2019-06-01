|
Alma Brunner Gerbitz
Estes Park - Alma Brunner Gerbitz, 100, of Estes Park, passed away on May 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan in Estes Park. She was born to Phillip and Mary (Reichel) Loeffler on March 15, 1919 in Eaton, Colorado.
Alma was raised in the Galeton and Windsor areas and graduated from Windsor High School. In 1940 she married Henry Brunner and raised two children and volunteered in many activities. After his death she began work as the second employee at Kodak Colorado. In 1979 she married Harry Gerbitz who passed away in 2013.
Alma enjoyed volunteering her time with Cub Scouts and 4-H. She served as a Sunday school teacher for 20 years at St. John Lutheran Church and a Deaconess at First Baptist Church in Fort Collins. She loved traveling to San Antonio with Harry to volunteer at the Bible Study Fellowship. Family and friends will miss her and her amazing cooking/baking. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.
Alma is survived by her children, Nancy (Jim) Gunter, Diane Brunner, wife of Robert; Sandra (David) Clark, Rochelle (Roger) Bruhn; Candace Jourdan; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her two husbands, Alma was preceded in death by her son, Robert Brunner, her parents and three siblings -- Leo Loeffler, T. A. Loeffler, and Mary Loeffler.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Alma's name to United Methodist Church of Estes Park in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, June 3, 2019 at United Methodist Church, 1509 Fish Hatchery Road in Estes Park.
To leave condolences for Alma's family, www.adamsoncares.com
Published in The Coloradoan from June 1 to June 2, 2019