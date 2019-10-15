Services
Amanda Hilpert

Amanda Hilpert Obituary
Fun-loving. Adventurous. Brilliant. Creative. Multi-talented. Beautiful. That is the Amanda we knew and loved. She was a blessing to us. Born on Leap Day in 1992, she was a promise fulfilled. We gave her the middle name of Grace. She excelled at school, loved the mountains, played beautiful flute. She was curious about everything, willing to help others, and always on the go. She attended Liberty Common Schools and Poudre High School locally, and Biola University for her bachelor's degrees. Whether climbing a mountain with her dad, baking and shopping with her mom, making (or arguing about) music with her brother, or joining in a family adventure to who-knew-where, she was always eager to try something new and to laugh with glee while doing it. Her sweet spirit touched family and friends. Unfortunately we lost her to schizophrenia four years ago, and to death on October 4th. Her death will leave a gaping hole in our hearts, but we know she is at peace. The full obituary can be found online at

www.VesseyFuneralService.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
