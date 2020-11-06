Amey Grubbs Adams



Amey Grubbs Adams of the Fort Collins area died on Tuesday November third at life care center of Evergreen.



She was born Amey Elizabeth Pancorbo August 13 1928 to Manuel and Sarah (Cook) Pancorbo in East Orange New Jersey.



She grew up in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island and graduated from Smith college in 1950. A journey to Colorado for a summer teaching dance in Steamboat changed her life. Steamboat is where she met Mark Grubbs, a WWII veteran and her future husband who worked at a boys camp up the road. Mark and Amey were married in 1952 on the East Coast where they both grew up. The first years of their marriage were spent in Pennsylvania before moving to Colorado in 1954 to actualize Mark's dream of owning and operating a dude ranch.



Mark and Amey built Sky Corral Guest Ranch from the ground up north of Fort Collins, up the Rist Canyon at Stove Prairie landing. Families travelled from all over to enjoy the Rocky Mountain quiet nature, horses and a break from their normal lives. Wonderful memories were created there for thousands of people over thirty years. She cooked meals for large groups, cleaned cabins and kept order in the business.



After ranch life she was the first woman president of the Colorado Dude Ranch Association. She served on the state tourism board and the Larimer County Planning Commission. She and her husband Mark were the Executive Directors of the Dude Ranchers Association for many years after selling their ranch Sky Corral.



In 1988 she was elected president of Zonta International after being a member since 1977. Zonta International is a woman's organization bringing assistance to needy communities worldwide. She traveled the globe, compassionately improving the lives of women and children from Sri Lanka to much of South America. Along the way she wrote a book about her adventures "Medium well to Extremely Rare, An Easterners Western Dude Ranch."



She married Dale Adams in 2003. Dale and Amey spent retirement exploring the US by car. They lived in Loveland until moving into a home in Evergreen.



She is preceded in death by her son Tim in 1982 and first husband Mark in 2000. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Mark) Bergman of Fraser Colorado, son Matt Grubbs of Las Vegas Nevada and grandson Tim Bergman of Denver Colorado.



To ensure the health and safety of her friends, Amey's family will hold a private memorial. Amey will be interred at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Collins Colorado next to her husband Mark and son Tim.









