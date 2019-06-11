|
|
Andrè Quinton Dozier
Fort Collins - Andrè Quinton Dozier of Fort Collins went home to be with Jesus June 5, 2019. He was born June 24, 1988 in Loveland and would have turned 31 this year.
Andrè was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, friend, student and business owner. He loved with a huge heart and had a gift of hospitality, friendship and bringing others to know the hope of Christ that mattered more to him than anything. Andrè excelled at everything he did, yet was incredibly humble and others-focused. He graduated from CSU with his Bachelor's, Master's and PhD in Civil Engineering and had started his own successful company, Razix Solutions. He dreamed of being able to bring people water on a global scale and was an astoundingly intelligent and capable man. He loved being part of his church's international student ministry, and his profound impact had already extended globally to so many who had since left the U.S.
Andrè won the heart of Rachel Dozier (Horst) after a mission trip to Guatemala and attending CSU together; they married at 19 yrs old and celebrated their 11th anniversary this January. Andrè joyfully and passionately took on being a father to their nieces and nephew; Lily, Josiah and Arianna, whom they raise nearly full time. He also had a biological daughter, Razi, who just turned 2, in whom he overwhelmingly delighted in as well. He cherished children and had limitless energy to play and engage with them. Andrè was an extremely hard worker and strove to provide for and lead his family in every area.
Andrè is survived also by his beloved parents, Matthew and Bonnie Dozier (Brugel) and his siblings, Teresa Escalle (Corey Freeman), Dominic Dozier (Lexi) and Kamirae Feldman (Jack), as well as Rachel's parents, Lloyd and April Horst and her siblings, all of whom he greatly loved. His extended family, friends, co workers and business connections, and anyone who knew or had even met him also have a grasp of this tremendous loss.
The celebration of life service for Andrè is this Saturday, June 15th, 4pm at the Summitview Church, 1601 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins 80526. A reception with food will follow, with an open mic for those interested in briefly sharing.
Due to construction, you can only approach from the east. In addition to the immediate church lot, there is parking to the north across Drake. There may need to be overflow into neighborhoods so please plan accordingly.
If anyone wants to help, the best way would be prayer, and to support Rachel and the kids financially. You are welcome to donate at the following site:
https://www.gofundme.com/rachels-family
Andrè's greatest love and passion was glorifying God through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He would want nothing greater than for this tragedy to bring people to God, with the recognition that He is our greatest hope and has victory over even death.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 11 to June 16, 2019