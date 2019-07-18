|
Andrew "Drew" Davis
Fort Collins - Andrew "Drew" Richard Davis, 63, of Fort Collins passed away peacefully on July 10 th , 2019.
Per Drew's request, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 20 th , 2019 at Lucky Joe's, in Fort Collins from 1-3pm. Please bring a picture and/or a favorite memory of Drew to include in the guest book. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Drew Davis Memorial Fund at Canvas Credit Union, which will be distributed among his favorite organizations.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 18 to July 21, 2019