Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lucky Joe's
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Andrew "Drew" Davis

Andrew "Drew" Davis Obituary
Andrew "Drew" Davis

Fort Collins - Andrew "Drew" Richard Davis, 63, of Fort Collins passed away peacefully on July 10 th , 2019.

Per Drew's request, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 20 th , 2019 at Lucky Joe's, in Fort Collins from 1-3pm. Please bring a picture and/or a favorite memory of Drew to include in the guest book. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Drew Davis Memorial Fund at Canvas Credit Union, which will be distributed among his favorite organizations.

Please read the full obituary online at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
Published in The Coloradoan from July 18 to July 21, 2019
