Angeline Ahnstedt
Fort Collins - Our wonderful "Granny", is now keeping warm in the loving arms of her husband and the Lord. Angeline (Angie) Frieda Westerman Ahnstedt left us on January 22, 2020, at the age of 90.
Angie was born at home in Fairfield County, Nebraska on September 23, 1929. As a toddler, she moved with her parents, Frank and Lizzie Westerman, and older sister Ann to a farm near Haxtun, Colorado. She rode behind her friend on a pony several miles to school and later washed dishes at a restaurant to pay her room and board while attending high school where she met her one and only—her loving husband Bruce Wendell (Wendy). They married on January 1, 1948 and celebrated nearly 58 years of marriage. After farming near Haxtun for a few years, they moved to Holyoke and co-owned a trucking company. In 1968, Angie and Wendell moved to Fort Collins for the remainder of their lives.
Angie was fun-loving, hard-working and loved her family immensely. She was often the paid "babysitter" for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but would never cash the checks! Her favorite hobby was watching anything that her family participated in, especially baseball and soccer. She was an excellent bowler (winning a 600 tournament with her daughter Janell), loved music and dancing, playing cards, CSU football and basketball, and was an outstanding cook, usually without a recipe. Her angel food cakes with boiled icing, homemade ice cream, fried chicken, and Texas hash were among her winners.
Angie's employment history is a trip down Old Fort Collins memory lane having worked at Beryl's Children's Store, Poudre Rexall and the CSU mailroom.
The wonderful staff at Good Samaritan in Loveland lovingly cared for Angie for over 3 years. She seemed to be a favorite there, for which her family is very grateful. Her last day she was surrounded by her favorite caregivers who held her hand as she passed. She had a God-wink - her youngest daughter Cheryl who had travelled from Texas, had just visited an hour before (with Adele). She asked, "What are you gonna do tonight mom?" She replied, "I'm gonna try to stay warm."
Angie was preceded in death by her husband Wendell, parents, sister, and two young brothers. She is survived by daughters Janell (Bob) Prussman, Adele Ahnstedt, and Cheryl (Preston) Chamblee; grandchildren Kristin (Rick) Stouffer, Jason Prussman, Alora Chamblee (Gordon) Hill, Chelsea Chamblee (Taylor) Hoyng, and Chayce (Haley) Chamblee; great grandchildren Jordan (Caitlin) Stouffer, Peyton Stouffer (David Goggin), Amariss and twins Olivia and Evelyn Hill, Jacobb Prussman; Peyton Hoyng; great-great grandchildren Breck and Madden Stouffer; and brother-in-law Cecil (Louise) Ahnstedt. Her niece Sherry and nephew PJ were as special to her as her own children.
Visitation is Sunday, January 26, 4:00-5:00 pm at Goes Funeral Care, 3665 Canal Drive, Fort Collins. Funeral service is Monday, January 27, 10:30 am (viewing at 10:00 am) at Peace with Christ Lutheran Church, 1412 W. Swallow Rd., Fort Collins. Interment is Wednesday, January 29, 10:00 am at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
The family requests that any memorial donations be made to: , Good Samaritan Loveland (Skilled Nursing Activities), or Peace with Christ Youth program. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories of Angie.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020