Angelo Aragon
Fort Collins - Angelo D. Aragon passed away at home on March 4, 2019. He was surrounded by and cared for by his wife and children throughout his illness. He had a contagious smile to the very end. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, godfather, son, brother, uncle, and good friend to many. Angelo spent his entire career in education and service to others.
Angelo was the son of Adolph and Lillian Aragon. He was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado, on July 2, 1957. In 1964, his family moved to Pueblo, Colorado. In November 1981, Angelo met the love of his life Ceci Garza and they married on August 27, 1982.
In 1976, Angelo graduated from Central High School, Pueblo, Colorado. During his own educational experience, he was thankful for the knowledge and skills gained through associations with his own teachers, mentors, and supporters. To fulfill his desire to reciprocate this honor, he continued his education in a 2-year program at Alamosa Community College. He received his Bachelor and Masters degrees at Colorado State University, Fort Collins. He was actively working on his PhD degree when he was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2005.
Angelo was a Science Teacher and Coach at three Colorado schools: Valley High School, Gilcrest (1984-1993), Centaurus High School, Lafayette (1993-1998), and Grandview High School, Centennial (1998-2001). From 2001-2005 he was Assistant Principal at Poudre High School, Fort Collins. In 2005 he became Assistant Principal at Pueblo County High School, Pueblo. After teaching and mentoring many students, he retired from his career in education in 2006.
Throughout his career, Angelo coached baseball, football, cross country, track, and wrestling. During the summer months he volunteered his time to baseball and running clubs.
He enjoyed running and competing in all distances at running events. He particularly enjoyed these events with his running buddy Monica. Along with winning and/or placing in other running events, Angelo and Monica placed 1st in 2015 and 2016, and 2nd in 2017 in the 75 & Older (combined ages) event during the Fort Collins Father's Day 5K race. In his lifetime, he ran the Boston Marathon seven times and participated in many Bolder Boulder 10K events. His love for running was apparent as he traveled to Texas, Florida, and other states with his children to participate in countless races.
Angelo leaves behind the love of his life Ceci; children: Miranda, Anthony, Michael, Monica, Jacob, Jessica Ibarra (Jose); grandchildren: Alicia, Isabell, Isaac; close family friend, Chris Hernandez (Bianca), and his children, Ariana, Vincent and Sebastian; godson DJ Aragon; mother Lillian Aragon; siblings Dino Aragon (Anna), Frank Aragon, Arlene Macaluco (Tom), Leslie Sena (Donald), Valerie Aragon (Edwin), and Trish Aragon; several nieces and nephews in Pueblo, Colorado; and the entire Garza family.
Angelo was preceded in death by Adolph Aragon (father); Erika Ashly Sena (niece); and Horacio and Cecilia Garza.
Appreciation and gratitude is extended to Coach Pete Faletta, Jim Stanford, and Steve Compos for providing rides and meals throughout Angelo's illness.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Angelo are encouraged to donate in his name to the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS); 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200; Newton, MA 02458; http://braintumor.org/. Funds raised allow this organization to advance strategic research and public policy to improve the availability of new and better treatments, and fuel the discovery of a cure.
In remembrance, an informal memorial reception will be held in Angelo's honor. This open house reception is scheduled from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the Prairie Sage room at the Fort Collins Senior Center located at 1200 Raintree Drive. A meal will be served and all are welcome. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019