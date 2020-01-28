Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Nadine Gates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Nadine Gates Obituary
Anna Nadine Gates

Fort Collins - Anna Nadine Gates passed away on Friday, January 24, peacefully in her sleep nearing her 94th birthday in Fort Collins, Colorado, her birthplace.

She is survived by her daughter, Charla (David) of California and four grandchildren, Charles (Polly), Christopher (Shanna), Julie (Jeff), and Matthew (Jaclyn) as well as 7 great grandchildren with two more greats joining the family in a few months. Dean was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Lela Mae Hagins, her siblings, Doris Wallace (Larry) and Stanley (Dixie), her beloved husband Charles Oscar Gates, Jr. and her son Michael Walter.

Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Mountain Avenue in Ft. Collins Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please honor her with a donation to the . To share your own memories of Dean, please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -