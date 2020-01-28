|
|
Anna Nadine Gates
Fort Collins - Anna Nadine Gates passed away on Friday, January 24, peacefully in her sleep nearing her 94th birthday in Fort Collins, Colorado, her birthplace.
She is survived by her daughter, Charla (David) of California and four grandchildren, Charles (Polly), Christopher (Shanna), Julie (Jeff), and Matthew (Jaclyn) as well as 7 great grandchildren with two more greats joining the family in a few months. Dean was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Lela Mae Hagins, her siblings, Doris Wallace (Larry) and Stanley (Dixie), her beloved husband Charles Oscar Gates, Jr. and her son Michael Walter.
Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Mountain Avenue in Ft. Collins Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please honor her with a donation to the . To share your own memories of Dean, please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020