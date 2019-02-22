Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Anne Sipin

Fort Collins - Anne Marie Sipin, 56, of Fort Collins, died peacefully February 20, 2019. Born September 24, 1962 to parents R. Frank Trout and Mary Fulton, Anne was the fifth of six children. Anne is survived by her husband Richard Sipin and son Cory Sipin; and siblings, Jim (Cathy) Trout, Cathy Dubyk, Joe Trout, Rose (David) Lissak, and Maureen (John) Hammick. Rosary 7 pm, Sunday, February 24th. Memorial Mass 9:30 am, Monday, February 25th both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Collins. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
