Antoinette "Toni" Caruso McGuire
Fort Collins - Antoinette "Toni" Caruso McGuire, 97, passed away peacefully at home in Ft. Collins on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Toni was born in Princeton, NJ on July 29, 1921 to Jennie K. and Daniel M. Caruso. Toni lived in Pennington, NJ for 45 years where she and her husband Gene raised their family. She was an active member of Saint James Church and in community activities.
Toni graduated from Princeton High School in 1939 and was the first in her family to earn a college degree, graduating from the New Jersey College for Women (Douglass College), class of 1943. She later earned a Masters Degree in Education/Counseling from Trenton State College. In her professional career, Toni worked for the Gallup Poll, as director of a halfway house for young girls, as a counselor at Mercer County Community College, and as a school social worker in Neshaminy, PA and Bordentown, NJ.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Eugene "Gene" F. McGuire in 1982. Toni married Gordon T. Godly in 2004. They lived in Fort Collins, Colorado for nearly 20 years.
Her husband Gordon, her two sons, James and his wife Elizabeth, Pennington, NJ, Daniel, Ft. Collins, CO, four granddaughters: Meredith (Forrest), San Francisco; Laurel (David), Littleton, CO; Abbey, Lambertville, NJ; Michelle, Medford, OR; and a great-grandson Char- lie, San Francisco survive her. Her husband's children: Gerda, Titusville, NJ; Martin, Sarasota, FL; Christopher, Rochester, NY; and their respective spouses, children and grandchildren also survive her.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests consideration of a contribution to: Dorothea's House, 120 John Street, Princeton, NJ 08540, dorotheashouse.org; or Womanspace, Inc. 1530 Brunswick Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, womanspace.org, where her granddaughter works as a counselor. Funeral Service 10:30 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Park Lane Towers. Private family burial in New Jersey. Please share condolences with the family and read Toni's full obituary online at www. VesseyFuneralService.com
Published in The Coloradoan on May 5, 2019