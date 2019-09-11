|
|
Anton "Tony" Aberle
Fort Collins - Tony was born on Halloween to Mike and Julia Aberle in Nisland, S. Dakota. Graduated from Nisland High School then joined the Army becoming an MP. He worked in finance and the police department in Rapid City, S. Dakota. In 1968 the family moved to Ft. Collins, CO where he later worked at Woodward Governor. Upon retirement after 23 years, he worked for Avis and Enterprise. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and finally fell in love with golfing...he still has the score sheet when he made a hole in one at City Park Course.
Survivors include his wife Rosemarie (Erdmann) of the past 61 years; daughter Carol (Keven) Carroll of Ft. Collins; brothers, William (Bill) Aberle and wife Lavonne, Joe Aberle and wife Genevieve both of Colorado; sister, Genevieve (Jennie) Stoud of Texas. They had 3 daughters that preceded him in death, Debby Aberle Drohman, Brenda Aberle, and Roberta Aberle (Oine); many brothers and sisters along with his parents. Other survives include 5 grandchildren , 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Resthaven Funeral home, Thurs. September 12, 2019 at 2:00-8426 S. HWY 287, Ft. Collins, CO 80525. Burial and reception will follow the Celebration of Life. Anyone wishing to donate can do so to .
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019