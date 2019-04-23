|
Antonio Serrano
Fort Collins - Antonio Serrano passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2019.
Antonio was born to the late Carlos Serrano & Amada Barritos Serrano in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. He moved to Monterrey, Mexico where he was a machine mechanic and met his future wife, Margarita Arvizu Serrano. They were married and moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in 1955 where they raised their children.
Antonio worked for Laborers Union 720 for 35 years in many places: Leadville, Colorado Springs; Rollins, Wyoming; Granite, Wyoming; Medicine Bow, Wyoming; Boulder, and then Denver until he retired. He also worked part time jobs to keep himself busy while providing for his family. Antonio was known to the young and old in his many lines of work, and by his co-workers to be a hard worker with a smile. He was a self-taught man with many talents. In his spare time he built his home from one bedroom to a 5 bedroom home from top to bottom. He learned to do foundation work, framing, and electrical, plumbing, and roofing. He was a very good car mechanic & rebuilt engines. He enjoyed fishing and taking long car rides with his family in tow. He also enjoyed watching World News and enjoyed talking about current topics. He was a very knowledgeable man. His most memorable moment, besides having his children, was in November of 1995, when he and his wife became US Citizens and having the ability to vote for the first time and making his vote count. He loved to walk, from his home to old town. From his home to Walmart, where he was hired as a part time employee since he was there so much waving and telling everyone "hi" before his walk home. After leaving Walmart he continued his daily walks up to 6 to 10 miles. Dad was a dedicated walker and waving on saying, "I'm walking rather than taking a ride home no matter how hot the weather". Dad was a pet lover at heart and also enjoyed feeding all stray animals including cats, dogs, squirrels, birds, and a fox that would come by the house every evening looking for him
He is survived by his wife of 65 years; children, Antonio Jr (grandson Joseph Serrano), Maria "Teresa" Serrano, Bruce Valdez Sr. and stepchildren, Bruce Valdez Jr and Simonita Hernandez & 12 grandchildren, Lupe and Richard Rodriguez and their children, Marcia Rodriguez, Carlos and wife Janet Rodriguez, Cesar Serrano & partner Yolanda Barrientos and their children, Alicia Serrano and great grandchildren Javier, Marisol, & Matthew Serrano.
In addition to his parents Carlos and Amada Serrano, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alex Sr., Mago, Candelario, Vincente, and Pedro; sisters, Ruth Sungia, Lupe Arias; and an Aunt, Jessusa.
Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church 326 N. Whitcomb St. Fort Collins, CO 80521 today with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 AM, a Mass following at 10:00 AM, and internment at Resthaven Memory Gardens at 11:30 AM. Please join the family back at Holy Family Catholic Church for a reception after services.
