Arnold Lewis Larsen
Fort Collins - Arnold Lewis Larsen, 92, passed away May 6, 2020.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, May 14 at Allnutt Drake Chapel. Live Streaming of the service will be found at www.ckpmediaservices.com/live. Recording of the service will be posted online after the service.
