Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memorial service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Arnold Lewis Larsen

Arnold Lewis Larsen Obituary
Arnold Lewis Larsen

Fort Collins - Arnold Lewis Larsen, 92, passed away May 6, 2020.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, May 14 at Allnutt Drake Chapel. Live Streaming of the service will be found at www.ckpmediaservices.com/live. Recording of the service will be posted online after the service.

Family and friends may view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 12 to May 17, 2020
