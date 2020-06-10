Barbara Ann Schaeffer
Barbara Ann Schaeffer

Fort Collins - Barbara Ann Schaeffer (Pettit), resident of Fort Collins, CO passed away on May 27th, 2020 of natural causes. She was born April 20, 1939 in Oceanside, New York to Raymond Pettit and Margaret Fitzgerald. She was one of five children with siblings, Marion Snekenburg (Pettit), John Fitzgerald, Edward Pettit and James Pettit.

Barbara graduated from Oceanside High School in Oceanside, N.Y. then graduated from Cosmetology School in New York. She then moved to Colorado and lived on the western slope outside of Winter Park. Barbara also worked in Saudi Arabia for a few years in the 80's. She settled in Fort Collins where she ended up selling real estate with her husband Duke Schaeffer at NorthWest Real Estate. Barbara just loved being here with family, her friends and her grandkids. Being an entrepreneur herself, her love was in encouraging others to be successful in their personal lives and in business. She always stood by those struggling and had a special place in her heart to care for children.

She is survived by her children, Thomas J. (Sandra) Schaeffer, Bonnie A. (David) Weekley and Lorraine Schaeffer; her grandchildren LeAnn (Wes) Bennett, David Paul (Lindsey) Weekley, Tiffany (Tyler) Tesmer, Michael Schaeffer, Samuel Weekley, and Sarah Ashbaugh; Great grandchildren Harper Rose Bennett, Easton Bennett, Kayley Bennett, Sylvia Schaeffer, Remington Tesmer and Everett David Weekley.

Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.






Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

