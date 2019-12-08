|
|
Barbara Foree Wallace
Barbara Foree Wallace passed away on December 5, 2019 from complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her four children: Susan Waskom, Jennalee Foree, Reagan (and Jan) Waskom, and Claire (and Robert) Marshel, as well as her grandchildren: Nickolas Nizza, Caitlin LoRusso, Stuart and Graham Shoemaker and Joshua Cox. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas. Memorial gifts in Barbara's name may be made to the Colorado Chapter.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019